President Al-Mashat directs preparation of program of free medical services phase II



His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, met on Monday with the Minister of Public Health and Population of the caretaker government, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, a number of the ministry’s leadership, and a number of directors and heads of health authorities.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health presented a detailed report to HE President Mahdi Al-Mashat on what has been achieved during the last period.

His Excellency the President praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Health in improving health services despite the tightening of the blockade and the lack of government support for the health sector.

His Excellency President Mahdi Al-Mashat directed the Minister of Health to prepare for the program of free medical services for poor and needy families, the second phase, and the completion of the equipping of the Heart Center and the Kidney Center at Al-Thawra Hospital Authority in Amanat Al-Asimah, the Oncology Center and the Liver Center at Al-Jumhouri

Hospital and Al-Sabaeen Hospital, and the establishment of a Pediatric Medicine and Surgery Center at Kuwait University Hospital, which will join the free medical services program in the second phase with government support and with the participation of the General Authority for Zakat.

