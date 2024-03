Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, on the occasion of the celebrations of the brotherly Tunisian people on the anniversary of Independence Day.

In the cable, President Al-Mashat wished his Tunisian counterpart continued health and further stability and development to the brotherly Tunisian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency