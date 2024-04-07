  • Date: April 8, 2024
Premier League/ Manchester United Draw 2-2 with Liverpool

London: Manchester United drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as they bounced back from their late collapse against Chelsea on Thursday night.

Liverpool took the lead after 20 minutes and would have been disappointed to only be leading 1-0 at the break, but United sparked a comeback and led 2-1 after the hour mark.

Mohamed Salah then converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining to ensure a point for his side.

Liverpool’s draw means Arsenal are top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp’s side second and Manchester City in third.

Source: Qatar News Agency

