Praram 9 Hospital Achieves GHA’s COVID-19 Certification of Conformance for Medical Travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Praram 9 Hospital (https://www.praram9.com/), a state-of-the-art facility located in Bangkok, Thailand, was awarded Global Healthcare Accreditation’s Certification of Conformance with COVID – 19 Guidelines for Medical Travel Programs .

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program for Medical Travel Services issued the COVID – 19 Guidelines earlier this year to assist organizations in the medical and health tourism industries seeking to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection for both domestic and international traveling patients and their companions. The guidelines are unique in that they focus on the entire care continuum, including interactions with the healthcare organization, hotel, and ground transportation.

According to Dr. Piyaratt Sumritpradit, Praram 9 Hospital’s Assistant Director, Total Quality Center, “The preparation process for the Certification of Conformance with GHA COVID-19 Guidelines gave our team a great opportunity to self-assess and identify gaps for improvement to mitigate COVID-19 risks for traveling patients. I believe this certification is very practical and truly benefits both our clients in terms of safety and convenience, and for our hospital in terms of safety and process optimization. Praram 9 Hospital is committed to continually seeking quality improvement initiatives that benefit the health and wellbeing of our patients and staff.”

The Certification of Conformance for hospitals and ambulatory centers is a three-year certification with annual reviews, which signals to medical travelers, referrers, and other payers that the organization has implemented the recommendations in the guidelines as a proactive risk mitigation strategy to ensure patient safety and well-being during and post-COVID-19. Embedded within the Certification process is an online training for staff to familiarize themselves with the Guidelines and Certification process.

According to Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), “The COVID-19 Certification of Conformance helps increase patient trust in an organization by demonstrating that a medical travel program has implemented operational protocols, practices, and procedures that have undergone an external review and reflect international best practices designed to keep traveling patients safe. We congratulate Praram 9 Hospital on achieving GHA’s Certification of Conformance and for its strong focus on patient safety and patient experience.”

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) COVID-19 Program for Medical Travel Services Guidelines are free and the Certification of Conformance is a process that is accomplished virtually and within a relatively short period of time.

About GHA

Founded in 2016, the Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel services. GHA’s international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism and health tourism, which support healthcare providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua’s International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccred itation.com/

About Praram 9 Hospital

Praram 9 Hospital was originally established by a group of professional and specialized physicians from all medical spheres. The hospital was constructed with the objective of providing a wide range of reliable medical services of the highest quality standards. And today, there are more than 300 professional physicians offering a comprehensive range of specialized medical practices. The hospital has achieved Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, further reflecting its commitment to Ongoing improvement and putting it on par with some of the most respected facilities in the world. Since it first opened on 19 July 1992, Praram 9 Hospital has achieved distinguished international recognition, elevating its status to that of a leader in medical technology.

Visit: https://www.praram9.com/