The districts of Bayt al-Faqih and al-Lahiyah in Hodeida governorate witnessed a march and performances by popular mobilization units from graduates of the ‘Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad’ courses.

The participants, graduates of the courses, presented various military performances, which reflected the popular interaction and the extent of the preparedness of the people of the Hodeida governorate districts to fight the battle against the enemies of Yemen.

Source: Yemen News Agency