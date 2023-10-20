Poor Horizontal Visibility Expected Today

Doha, – Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Friday will be foggy at places at first, becomes hot later at noon with local clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places by late night.

Offshore, it will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southwesterly at first, then southeasterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly southwesterly at first, then southeasterly to northeasterly 03 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/02 kilometers or less at places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Min ———- —————- ——————- ————- Messaid 10:10 **:** ** : ** **:** 26 Wakrah: 09:12 19:36 01:24 17:22 26 Doha: 08:19 18:21 01:31 15:56 27 Al Khor: 08:53 18:57 01:30 15:36 24 Ruwais 08:03 20:48 01:51 14:59 27 Dukhan: 01:17 13:33 07:17 19:57 25 Sunrise: 05:35 LT Sunset: 17:02 LT.

Source: Qatar News Agency