Pontiac Land Announces the Launch of Fari Islands

The Maldivian archipelago will be anchored by three world-class hospitality brands, delivering an elevated Maldivian resort experience that celebrates nature, craft and connection.

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Singapore-based real estate developer, Pontiac Land announced the launch of Fari Islands in the Maldives, set to open in Q4 2020. Located in the North Malé Atoll, 50-minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Fari Islands is an elevated Maldivian resort experience that celebrates nature, craft and connection. The archipelago features three world-class hotels, a vibrant Marina and a purpose-built Village campus dedicated to providing the highest quality of life for our employees.

In line with Pontiac Land’s defining hallmarks of excellence and exceptional service, luxury hotel operators Capella Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, and Patina Hotels & Resorts will manage the properties on Fari Islands. Recognised for their tailored approach to hospitality, each of the three handpicked brands offers complementary but distinguishing experiences, ensuring that every visit to the archipelago is uniquely perfect, no matter the occasion. Spaces have been masterfully designed by renowned architects Studio Mk27 (by Marcio Kogan), Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Kerry Hill Architects, to create a delicate balance of serene and social.

Hotel guests will also have access to the picturesque Fari Marina — the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a selection of handpicked, upscale food and beverage options. Fari Islands will push the boundaries of Maldivian hospitality, pursuing creative collaborations with renowned names in art, music, culinary arts, photography, fashion and design. Programmes are designed to foster a sense of community, whilst maintaining a deep appreciation for the Maldives’ natural beauty.

Pontiac Land is also committed to building an enriching living environment for all employees. At Fari Islands, a spacious purpose-built Fari Village with a people-first approach is dedicated to developing the next generation of Maldives’ top hoteliers. Employees can look forward to thoughtful town planning, a full range of recreational facilities and amenities, continuous development opportunities, and an active social calendar. Fari Islands seeks to grow a family that embodies and champions the unparalleled Fari experience.

More information on Fari Islands will be released later this year.

ABOUT FARI ISLANDS

Fari Islands is an elevated Maldivian resort experience that celebrates nature, craft and connection. Anchored by three world-class hospitality brands, Fari Islands is located in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, a 50-minute speedboat journey from Malé International Airport.

The archipelago also features the picturesque Fari Marina, built around a vibrant Fari Beach Club, charming boutiques and a selection of handpicked, upscale food and beverage options. Spaces have been masterfully designed by renowned architects from Studio Mk27 (by Marcio Kogan), Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

One of the islands is home to a thoughtful hospitality campus; Fari Village is a dedicated island for staff with a focus on community, education, and engagement, and is the first of its kind in the Maldives.

ABOUT PONTIAC LAND

Pontiac Land is a Singapore-based real estate developer with over fifty years of experience in luxury property development. Collaborating with a select team of award-winning architects and designers who share Pontiac Land’s values and commitment to excellence, Pontiac Land has grown its collection to include hospitality, commercial, residential and medical office properties. Strategically located in prime locations, each distinct architectural achievement is complemented with world-class, exclusively commissioned art to enrich the experiences of its living spaces. The Group’s portfolio of developments span Singapore, New York, Sydney and the Maldives.

Website: www.pontiacland.com

ABOUT CAPELLA HOTELS AND RESORTS

The Capella Hotels & Resorts portfolio consists of properties in Düsseldorf, Sanya, Shanghai, Singapore, and Ubud, with hotels in Bangkok, the Maldives, and Sydney set to open in the near future.

The exceptional hospitality group focuses on crafting authentic, cultural experiences for its guests, combining a legacy of crafted luxury design with the highest level of personalized service.

Website: www.capellahotels.com

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit https://www.marriott. com/loyalty.mi

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter. com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram

ABOUT PATINA HOTELS AND RESORTS

Patina Hotels & Resorts is the latest hospitality concept from Capella Hotel Group. Born out of guests’ desire to honour individuality, Patina appeals to a new generation of travellers who seek meaningful connections with themselves and the world around them. The human-centred design flows with the natural modes people are in, gently and intuitively providing for each guest’s individual needs, ensuring that no two stays are exactly the same.

Website: www.patinahotels.com

For more information, please contact:

Bullfrog + Baum

Krista Ritterhoff, + Kate Pressman

Office: +1 (212) 255-6717

Email: kritterhoff@bullfrogamdbaum. com | kpressman@bullfrogandbaum.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1098885/Pontiac_Land_ Fari_Islands_Location_Map.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1098852/Pontiac_Land_ The_Ritz_Carlton_Maldives__ Fari_Islands.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1098854/Pontiac_ LandPatina_Maldives__Fari_ Islands.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1099222/Pontiac_Land_ Logo.jpg