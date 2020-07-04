Poll: 95% of companies satisfied with gov’t management of health file

Some 95 per cent of Jordanian companies are satisfied with the government’s management of the health situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j)

However, the survey revealed that 46 per cent of companies were not able to collect their dues from projects related to government agencies, while 49 per cent were able to partially collect dues, and 5 per cent said they managed to collect them in full, the association said in a press release.

It showed that 46 per cent of companies will stop recruitments in the coming period, while 62 per cent are willing to hire in the future to work remotely.

On corporate satisfaction with the digital transformation and e-government solutions, 18 per cent of companies said that they were “absolutely dissatisfied”, 28 per cent were “not satisfied”, 46 per cent said they were “somewhat satisfied” and 8 per cent said they were “very satisfied.”

According to the survey, which was conducted in June, 57 per cent of the companies said that their collection of dues from projects had decreased significantly, and 51 per cent also said their revenues dropped significantly.

On the return of employees to work in offices in June, 48 per cent of firms said that their employees had fully returned, while 25 per cent said that most of their employees had returned, but a few said they were still working remotely, the poll indicated.

On the other hand, 15 per cent of companies said that most of their employees still worked from home and a few in offices, and 12 percent said that their work was still conducted entirely remotely, according to the poll.

The survey also showed that 49 per cent of companies had slashed salaries during the month of June.

Source: Jordan News Agency