Polish Special Forces publishes movie in Zyoud 5th anniversary
Amman, The Polish Special Forces published a movie in the fifth anniversary of Captain Rashid Zyoud martyrdom, praising his heroism in the joint Jordanian-Polish security and defense operations.
During the movie, a number of Polish officers spoke abouth their feelings towards the loss of Zyoud.
The Polish Special Mission Unit announced the erection of a memorial to Zyoud, as well as, naming a training facility after him.
Source: Jordan News Agency