Polish Special Forces publishes movie in Zyoud 5th anniversary

Amman, The Polish Special Forces published a movie in the fifth anniversary of Captain Rashid Zyoud martyrdom, praising his heroism in the joint Jordanian-Polish security and defense operations.

During the movie, a number of Polish officers spoke abouth their feelings towards the loss of Zyoud.

The Polish Special Mission Unit announced the erection of a memorial to Zyoud, as well as, naming a training facility after him.

Source: Jordan News Agency