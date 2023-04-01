Police arrested 931 in 524 cases in March

The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) arrested 931 suspects of drug pushing in 524 cases in March, according to the Public Security Directorate (PSD). The PSD media department reported that as part of “qualitative” operations to bring to justice drug dealers and mules, the police arrested 931 suspects, adding that some of the arrested are classified as “dangerous.” AND organised 829 educational activities in March of several courses, lectures, workshops and seminars in partnership with academic and media agencies.

Source: Jordan News Agency