Poland imposes sanctions on 365 Belarusians

The Polish government Monday announced imposing sanctions on 365 Belarusians and freezing the assets of 20 companies and 16 people linked to Moscow. According to the Polish News Agency, the Foreign Ministry stated that according to the sanctions, the 365 Belarusians would be barred from entering the “Schengen” area, noting the sanctions are a response to the ruling of the Belarusian Supreme Court in the case of the Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Buczbot who was handed eight years in prison for criticising the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Jordan News Agency