PM: Legal action should be taken against assailants of policemen

Amman, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said Saturday that his government totally rejects an attack by a group of persons on a member of the public security while on duty in the Jerash Governorate two days ago.



In a call to Public Security Department Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh, Razzaz said that legal measures should be taken against the assailants and refer them to the judiciary “to receive the punishment they deserve”.



“This attack is immoral and is contrary to our genuine Jordanian values and traditions,” he said, expressing his confidence and pride in all personnel of the security services and the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, who had made tremendous efforts in enforcing the law under the exceptional circumstances that the Kingdom has experienced.



For his part, Hawatmeh underlined that the General Security personnel are carrying out their duty to maintain security, enforce the law and protect the citizens and their property, pledging that the assailants will receive a fair punishment.

Source: Jordan News Agency