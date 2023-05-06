The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh Bin Habtoor, inaugurated the general certificate exams for the secondary stage in the capital’s secretariat and the provinces, for which 203 thousand and 40 male and female students applied, distributed to one thousand and 401 examination centers.

Bin Habtoor accompanied by the Mayor of the Capital, Hammoud Abbad, the Deputy Minister of Education, Khaled Jahader, the Director of the Prime Minister’s Office, Taha Al-Sufyani, and a number of undersecretaries of the Ministry of Education and the Secretariat, were briefed on the progress of the tests in the Khaled Bin Al-Walid Center for Boys and Belqis for Girls in the Capital Sana’a.

They heard from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Curriculum and Guidance Sector, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Examinations, Ahmed Al-Nono, an explanation about the efforts that have been made to provide a suitable environment for the tests.

During the inauguration, Bin Habtoor expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Education and its offices in the provinces, educators, those in charge of the tests, all officials in the central, local authorities and the security authorities for their collective efforts in organizing the tests.

He stressed that the aggression coalition, for more than eight years, wanted to disrupt education in Yemen, directed its weapons and air raids to all schools, teachers, and students, in addition to transferring the jobs of the Central Bank of Yemen and stopping the payment of salaries.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Education affirmed the ministry’s keenness on the success of the general certificate exams, as part of its continuous endeavor to improve the outputs of the educational process to ensure building a generation armed with science and knowledge capable of building the bright future that the Yemeni people aspire to.

Jahader called on everyone to feel their responsibilities to ensure the success of the exams, as it is a national responsibility that requires concerted efforts to advance the educational process, appreciating the efforts of everyone who contributed to the success of the exams and the educational process.

