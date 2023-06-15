PM heads investment council meeting

The Investment Environment Law has made the Ministry of Invesment the sole proprietor for investment in the Kingdom and cut red-tape for investors, said Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh while chairing an Investment Council meeting on Thursday. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of raising institutional capabilities in a way that guarantees proping up existing investment, attracting more investments, simplifying procedures and removing obstacles facing local and foreign investors. The Investment Council approved the integrated investment platform (invest.jo), which promotes investment in Jordan in accordance with international best practices, introduces the investment environment, the Kingdom’s competitive advantages and investment opportunities available in all sectors. In that reagard, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of launching the platform as soon as possible due to its importance, pointing to the importance of updating the websites of ministries and government institutions to facilitate access to information and services provided through them. On a draft law on partnership projects between the public and private sectors, Khasawneh pointed out that it has been published on the website of the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to receive observations. After the law is passed, radical solutions will be found to the challenges facing investors and the implementation of priority investment projects which contribute to the development of the economy and local communities and job creation, he added.

Source: Jordan News Agency