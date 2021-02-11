PM, Egyptian counterpart hold talks in Cairo..2nd, final add

The two countries dedicate their diplomatic efforts and invest their wide and close relations with the countries worldwide to serve Arab interests and issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and achieving just, comprehensive peace , security and stability in the region, according to Khasawneh.

For his part, Egyptian premier affirmed the “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries and the joint keenness to enhance cooperation ties in various fields, adding that there are promising prospects and possibilities to achieve the best aspects of joint collaboration.

Pointing to the importance of convening the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Amman in the coming weeks, the Egyptian PM said its outcomes could include signing memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements to achieve mutual benefits, in the context of “sound” preparation of its agenda.

Egypt, as is Jordan, share common keenness to achieve common interests in the “best way,” and is always looking seriously to open horizons for additional cooperation in all fields, according to the Egyptian PM.

The Egyptian official also referred to the framework of trilateral cooperation and integration between Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, the importance of this mechanism and its reflection on the common interests at this stage and its development to a wider range in the coming stages.

Minister of Industry and Trade, Maha Al-Ali and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hala Zawati, who attended the talks, highlighted the prospects of cooperation areas in the fields of energy, electricity, industry and trade, stressing the importance of continued discussions to hold the joint committee meetings scheduled to be convened in Amman during the coming weeks to further institutionalize bilateral cooperation.

Source: Jordan News Agency