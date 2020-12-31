PM continues consultations with Lower House blocs

Amman, Prime Minister, Bisher Khasawneh, has met on Thursday, with the the Lowe House’s Qarar (Decision) bloc.

Speaking during the consulative meeting, Khasawneh said the government is entrusted to carry out “specific, urgent” tasks, and take measures to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has made “tangible” achievements by reducing the number of Covid-19 infections and increasing Jordan’s hospital capacity, isolation, ICUs beds by about 300%, the premier noted.

Referring to the gov’t measures to avoid overburdening the health sector and resorting to a long, blanket lockdown, he said additional decisions will be issued over the next period in this regard

Affirming sustained cooperation with the Lowe House, Khasawneh said the gov’t is looking forward to working jointly to strengthen the partnership with the private sector to play its role in the development process and in providing job opportunities, due to the “limited” public sector’s ability to create jobs.

Moreover, the PM indicated that the Ministry of Health has signed a contract with Pfizer and the COVAX Alliance to secure the Covid-19 vaccine, pointing out that Pfizer delivery is set to arrive Jordan on January with about 28,000 jabs available per month.

For his part, the bloc’s head, MP Mirza Boulad, stressed the importance of strengthening the House’s partnership with the government.

The lawmaker stressed the need to revive the the public- private sectors partnership to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic’s effects, achieve economic growth, improve services, and provide job opportunities for the unemployed Jordanians.

Source: Jordan News Agency