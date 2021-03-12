PM congratulates new Libyan counterpart

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Friday held a phone call with his new Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, congratulating him on his appointment and reiterating Jordan’s support for the north African Arab nation.

Khasawneh told the new Libyan premier that Jordan was looking forward for Libya restoring its role and status at the Arab, regional and international arenas. He emphasized the need to ensure a successful political process that would guarantee Libya’s unity, security and stability.

Both primer ministers underlined the importance of cementing Jordanian-Libyan ties to serve the common interests of both nations.

Source: Jordan News Agency