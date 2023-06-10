PM confirms government’s keenness to support higher education institutions

The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, stressed the government’s keenness to support all governmental and private higher education institutions, and their development plans for the scientific, academic, research aspects, to enhance their chances of success in performing their national, enlightening and development duties.

Bin Habtoor, during his meeting today with the President of the University of Science and Technology, Dr. Adel Al-Mutawakel, praised the educational performance of all Yemeni universities and their valuable roles, especially during the years of aggression and siege, their great efforts to overcome the challenges and difficulties of the current situation.

Al-Mutawakel expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Prime Minister, President of the Supreme Council for Higher Education, as well as the Ministry of Higher Education for the university’s support over the past years, and its reflection on the stability of its various activities and the success of its development plans.

Source: Yemen News Agency