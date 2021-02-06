PM chairs Investment Council meeting

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Saturday called for unifying investment references and activating the investment window and providing it with commissioners from concerned authorities with full powers to speed up transactions.

Khasawneh, who chaired a meeting of the Investment Council at the Prime Ministry, spoke of the need for a clear investment strategy to take down bureaucratic barriers, which are still the biggest hurdle to investment, pledging to take all necessary measures to enhance existing local and foreign investments and attract more capital.

He said his government firmly believes that investment is a central issue and an essential entry point to solve key pressing problems, including unemployment and the challenges posed to the economy in general.

The private sector is a key partner in the development and investment process, he stressed, adding that the government, based on a real public-private partnership, is keen to create the appropriate environment for the private sector with all its components to function and grow and contribute to the national development process.

The council was briefed by Minister of Labor and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Maan Qatameen on the future of investment in the Kingdom, including an action plan to create a suitable climate to attract more capital.

He said that the investment ecosystem is based on an economic policy supportive of the sector, institutional coordination, integration, a stable legislation and a comprehensive promotional strategy, pointing to multiple references, red tape, non-existent public-private partnership, unstable legislation and high energy cost as key challenges.

Source: Jordan News Agency