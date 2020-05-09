PM chairs coronavirus crisis cell meeting

Amman, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz Saturday chaired a meeting of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to discuss the situation of the pandemic in light of developments in the Kingdom that occurred in the last few days.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, heads of security departments and a number of ministers and officials, Razzaz reaffirmed the need to continue to display the outstanding Jordanian model, which is led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, in dealing with the pandemic, stressing that the cooperation and commitment of Jordanians will “lead us to enhance this model until the crisis ends.”

The meeting reviewed and assessed some of the plans that the specialized teams were working on in various sectors in light of developments in the epidemiological situation after allowing most of the sectors to return to work, and as the Eid Al Fitr holidays draws closer.

The Prime Minister instructed authorities to step up their efforts to complete setting up a quarantine site for truck drivers at the Al-Omari border post, and to put in place the necessary infrastructure for back-to-back truck transport there in order to be ready as soon as possible.

The meeting also discussed the mechanism for the return of public sector employees to work after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday according to public safety and prevention standards and “in a manner that ensures the sustainability of the provision of services to citizens, whether on site or remotely.

Source: Jordan News Agency