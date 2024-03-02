Pleasant weather forecast nationwide Saturday-JMDFisheries condemns targeting of Yemeni fishermen by Zionist Ship Protection Coalition

Amman: Pleasant weather will prevail almost countrywide and warm conditions are forecast in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

According to the JMD report, the Kingdom will be affected Sunday by a cold and humid air mass and a significant drop in temperatures is expected with showers of rain set to fall in the Kingdom’s northern and central regions.

On Monday, a possibility of light showers is forecast in the morning hours in Jordan’s northern regions.

Also today, the capital city of Amman will have a high temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a low of 6C, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 29C, dropping to 19C at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency

The Ministry of Fisheries condemned the heinous crime committed by the Zionist Ship Protection Coalition, led by the US-UK enemy, by targeting a number of Yemeni fishermen in Yemeni waters in the Red Sea with its warplane raids.

The ministry said in a statement – received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) – that a number of Yemeni fishermen were targeted, last Thursday evening, while they were practicing fishing activity on board their boats in Yemeni waters from the Red Sea off the coast of Mokha, which led to the death of two and the loss of others.

It denounced the treacherous and cowardly criminal targeting of fishermen while they seek to earn a living through the fishing profession, which represents the only source of necessary sustenance for them and their families.

The statement stressed that this crime reveals the real goals behind the militarization of the Red Sea by America and Britain, and is added to their bloody criminal records, in addition to the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against

civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Fisheries warned of the dangers of the US-British presence in the Red Sea to the lives of thousands of Yemeni fishermen, and the threat it poses to fisheries and the marine environment.

It called on the free world to condemn the crimes and violations that affect fishermen, and deprive them of their livelihood.

Source: Yemen News Agency