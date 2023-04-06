Pleasant spring weather forecast over weekend

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be 3-4 degrees below average, but pleasant spring weather will prevail throughout the majority of the Kingdom, with low-lying clouds and northwesterly moderate winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.

The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot weather on Friday as temperatures increase to 4-5 degrees above usual, while warm weather will prevail in other regions. High-altitude clouds will be present, and winds will be moderately from the southeast before swiftly switching to the southwest in the afternoon, stirring dust in the Badia.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise further, making it warm throughout most of the Kingdom, with southwesterly moderate to brisk winds.

Today, temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 9C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 30C, sliding to 18C at night.

Source: Jordan News Agency