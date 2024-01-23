Pizza Hut and Spurs Player Tre Jones Team Up To Support Spurs Youth Basketball League in 2024

Proceeds from Eligible Pizza Hut Orders Will Benefit Central and South Texas Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Yum! Brands

By sasgarza

Originally published by sasgarza on NBA

Pizza Hut and San Antonio Spurs player Tre Jones have once again teamed up with Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL) to support the league’s mission and athletes with a promotional offer. As the presenting partner of the SYBL, Pizza Hut will donate a portion of their proceeds to the youth league for every large one-topping stuffed crust pizza sold between Jan. 8 through Feb. 4.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of NBA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com