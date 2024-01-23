  • Date: January 23, 2024
Pizza Hut and Spurs Player Tre Jones Team Up To Support Spurs Youth Basketball League in 2024

Proceeds from Eligible Pizza Hut Orders Will Benefit Central and South Texas Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Pizza Hut and San Antonio Spurs player Tre Jones have once again teamed up with Spurs Youth Basketball League (SYBL) to support the league’s mission and athletes with a promotional offer. As the presenting partner of the SYBL, Pizza Hut will donate a portion of their proceeds to the youth league for every large one-topping stuffed crust pizza sold between Jan. 8 through Feb. 4.

