Phase 4 of repatriating Jordanians begins

Amman, The fourth phase of repatriating Jordanian students and citizens stranded abroad began on Saturday, by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in coordination with various security agencies and Queen Alia International Airport management.

Director of Airport Security and Protection Brig. Gen. Khaled Shantir told the Jordan news Agency (Petra) that “today, the fourth phase of the evacuation plan for those arriving at Queen Alia Airport has begun, and this phase includes the repatriating travelers from 13 countries.”

“This phase has begun by receiving a large number of Palestinians who were transported directly to their country’s crossing,” Shantir added.

He pointed out that the numbers of Arab and foreign nationals who left the Kingdom to their countries, during the lockdown amounted to 24,587 passengers.

Medical teams receive travelers upon their arrival at the airport to perform the necessary medical and precautionary tests, sterilize and disinfect travelers and their personal luggage, then distributing travelers on buses to transport them to the designated quarantine areas that were prepared in advance for this purpose.

Source: Jordan News Agency