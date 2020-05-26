PETRA’S TREASURY LIT UP IN HONOUR OF INDEPENDENCE DAY

The Treasury in Petra was lit with candles on Monday as part of the Kingdom’s celebrations on Independence Day.

Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Chief Commissioner Suleiman Farajat said that the Treasury was lit as “a gesture of pride in the homeland and its leadership”.

The rose-red city’s many achievements have made it one of the seven wonders of the world, he said, according to a PDTRA statement.

Farajat added that the authority raised the Jordanian flag in all parts of the Petra area and distributed flags to citizens.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan