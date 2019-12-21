Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union

Washington, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley announced Friday that the United States’ President Donald Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver his annual State of the Union address.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020,” Pelosi said.

Gidley said the president has accepted the speaker’s invitation.

This comes at a critical political moment, with Trump being accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Source: Jordan News Agency