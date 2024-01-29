Patent Granted to MindMics, Inc. for Groundbreaking Cardiovascular Monitoring via Infrasound Technology in Everyday Headphones

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / MindMics, Inc., a leader in health technology innovation, is proud to announce the issuance of its latest patent, US11844618B2, titled "System and Method for Cardiovascular Monitoring and Reporting." This patent marks a significant leap in the field of cardiovascular health, offering a novel, non-invasive approach to disease monitoring and management.

The US11844618B2 patent unveils an advanced cardiovascular monitoring system that ingeniously incorporates acoustic sensors from noise-canceling earbuds. By integrating these sensors with sophisticated machine learning and AI algorithms, the system facilitates continuous, non-invasive monitoring of heart functions. The earbud sensors detect essential biosignals, enabling accurate analysis and prediction of blood pressure and other crucial cardiovascular indicators.

Anna Barnacka, Ph.D., CEO of MindMics and a primary inventor, emphasizes the patent’s significance: "This patent is more than an innovation; it’s a commitment to a healthier future. Our vision extends beyond this invention, aiming to develop adaptable algorithms and software solutions for widespread earbud use. This approach will soon provide unparalleled cardiovascular health insights, with the potential to substantially reduce the global burden of cardiovascular diseases."

Addressing Global Health Challenges:

The rise in hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), affecting an estimated one billion people globally, underscores the urgent need for accessible monitoring solutions. The US11844618B2 technology offers a revolutionary approach to managing these conditions, enabling early detection and ongoing monitoring, essential for effective disease control.

MindMics’ Infrasonic Hemodynography (IH) technology, central to this patent, has undergone extensive validation against gold-standard medical assessments, including ECG, echocardiogram, and cardiac catheterization, at Scripps Health. The technology’s efficacy is demonstrated in our study on aortic stenosis, featured in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Case Reports . Additional research covering a wide array of cardiovascular diseases, including Mitral Regurgitation, Pulmonary Hypertension, Heart Failure, and Coronary Artery Disease, is reported at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04636892) . Furthermore, our technology’s capability to differentiate between Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and sinus rhythm, with accuracy comparable to gold-standard ECG, is documented in Nature Digital Medicine .

Innovative Technology Explained:

MindMics’ IH technology leverages low-frequency acoustic biosignals detected in the ear canal, using earbud microphones. This non-invasive method offers comprehensive monitoring of cardiovascular parameters, aligning with the rapidly growing earbud market. MindMics aims to capitalize on this growth by providing health metrics as a software solution, making advanced health monitoring widely accessible.

MindMics’ US11844618B2 patent represents a major advancement in cardiovascular monitoring technology. With its growing patent portfolio and robust clinical validation, MindMics stands at the forefront of transforming cardiovascular health monitoring, building accessible, efficient solutions for early detection and management of heart conditions.

For more information, please visit www.mindmics.com or contact MindMics Public Relations at pr@mindmics.com .

About MindMics, Inc.

MindMics brings a next-generation health software platform that turns everyday earbuds by repurposing existing microphones for noise cancellation and other embedded sensors to monitor health accurately. Enabled through in-ear TWS earbuds, MindMics introduces a brand new approach, infrasonic hemodynography, that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional PPG wearable light-based technology, to detect biometrics at a sub-heart rate ﬁdelity with clinical accuracy. This capability opens up game-changing opportunities to provide tangential health information to improve consumer experience across exciting markets, including mindfulness, ﬁtness, gaming, employee care, VR metaverse worlds, and more. www.mindmics.com.

