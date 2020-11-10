Parliamentary elections: Turnout at 15.8 pct until 2 p.m.

Amman, Turnout in parliamentary elections for the 19th Lower House was at 15.80 percent at 2 p.m Tuesday, according to updated figures.

In a real-time update, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) said that a total of 733,376 voters, out of a 4,640,643-strong electorate have cast ballots.

Out of 2,433,482 registered female voters, 329,877, or 13.5 percent, have cast votes. As for the 2,197,161 male voters, some 403,499, or 18.36, have voted.

Some 1,824 polling stations with over 8,061 ballot boxes have been prepared to receive voters nationwide.

According to the IEC’s official website, 1,693 candidates in 294 electoral lists are contesting the Lower House’s 130 seats, that are spread over 23 electoral districts across the Kingdom, of which at least 15 seats are reserved for women under the women’s quota.

