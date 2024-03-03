Parliament Speaker visits Al-Thawra Hospital Authority in Sana’a and urges medical services improvement



The Parliament Speaker ,Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, visited today,Sunday, Al-Thawra General Hospital in Sana’a.

He heard from the Deputy Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Mutahar Al-Marouni, and the Head of the Authority, Dr. Hamdan Al-Kathiri, an explanation of the medical and therapeutic services provided by the Authority, and what is related to modernization , rehabilitation , restoration projects for buildings, departments, expansion operations that included the General Emergency and Obstetrics Departments. As well as expanding and restoring the heart and kidney centers in the body.

Al-Ra’i praised the efforts made for rehabilitation , restoration , the level of medical and therapeutic services in various departments.

He stressed the importance of doubling efforts in providing medical and health services to patients, pointing out the importance of training , qualifying cadres , workers, embodying a role model in dealing with patients, in accordance with noble professional values, and in a way that r

eflects positively on patients.

He also stressed the importance of working as a team to face challenges, expressing the Council’s support for the efforts of the authority’s leadership and cadres in providing medical and health care to patients.

The President of the Council praised the steadfastness of the staff of the Al-Thawra Hospital Authority in Sana’a and the Yemeni hospitals despite the circumstances that the country has gone through and is going through as a result of the repercussions of the aggression and the siege, and their continuation of their work despite the scarcity of capabilities.

While the Deputy Minister of Health referred to the Ministry’s directions regarding the implementation of the Ramadan Charity Program on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, through which patients are helped , medical and health care is provided at reduced prices, taking into account the living situation resulting from the effects and repercussions of the aggression and siege.

Source: Yemen

News Agency