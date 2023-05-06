Parliament speaker stresses importance of training & qualification to raise performance level

Parliament speaker, Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, stressed the importance of training and qualifying the cadres and employees of the General Secretariat of the House of Representatives, stressing the importance of developing capabilities to raise the level of performance in aspects related to the technical and administrative fields that assist the Council’s activities in the legislative and oversight aspects.

That came during his inspection, today, of the rapid typing and text printing course organized by the General Secretariat, starting from Saturday until the end of May, at the Department of Systems and Information, with the participation of 20 trainees.

Al-Ra’i pointed out the importance of the trainees absorbing the vocabulary of the course and reflecting this practically on the applied side to improve performance level and enhance the development of capacities that keep pace with the needs and requirements of the digital age.

He appreciated the efforts made by the General Secretariat in order to improve the level of performance and develop the skills of the technical and administrative staff of the General Secretariat of the Council.

For their part, the Secretary-General of the Council, Abdullah Yahya Al-Qasimi, and the Assistant Secretary-General, Abdul Rahman Al-Mansour, stressed the importance of achieving the maximum benefit from the course, which comes as an extension of the previous sessions, and within the framework of completing the implementation of a number of qualitative courses with the aim of enhancing technical and administrative capabilities and skills.

Source: Yemen News Agency