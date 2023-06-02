Palestinian President receives Jordanian sports delegation in Ramallah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday lauded Jordan’s supportive stances, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to the Palestinian cause in all forums. President Abbas affirmed that the King’s supportive stances to the Palestinian cause have had a great impact on the path of justice for the Palestinian people who are suffering under the brutal occupation. In a meeting with a Jordanian sports delegation in Ramallah on Friday, Abbas congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, on the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. He said that the Palestinian celebrations of this occasion matches the Jordanians’ who came out from every region to celebrate this happy occasion. Abbas said: “Jordanians joy on the streets and expressing their love for their beloved prince set the finest examples of the people’s love for their wise Hashemite leadership.” Abbas commended Jordan’s support for the Palestinian people at all levels, including the sports level. The meeting was attended by the President of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine, Issam Al-Bdour, Deputy Secretary-General of the Jordanian Football Association, Flaih Al-Dajah, Director of Relations at the Football Association, Ishac Jenkat, head of the Jordan media delegation to the Jerusalem and Karama Championship, Khaled Khatatbeh, director of the sports department in the Mamlakah TV channel, Muhannad Mahadin, and president of Al-Wehdat Club, Bashar Hawamdeh.

Source: Jordan News Agency