Palestinian families in Gaza celebrate Royal Wedding

Hundreds of Palestinian families in the Gaza strip celebrated last night the wedding of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. The Palestinian families celebrated the Royal Wedding at the Champions family club in Gaza city until late last night and played Jordanian popular wedding songs to celebrate this occasion. The celebrations reflected the feelings of cohesion between the two brotherly peoples. The club was decorated with pictures of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, Jordanian flags, and banners of congratulations on this happy occasion. Screens at the club showed live broadcast of the Royal Wedding celebrations and the joy of the Jordanian family. President of the Champions Family Club, Ragab Al-Sarraj, said, “We are the sons of the great House of Arabism, and as we always say, one people, not two peoples, under the slogan # Celebrating Al-Hussein.”

Source: Jordan News Agency