Palestine sees 17 Covid-19 fatalities, 1,704 new cases

Leave a comment

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kailah, announced on Thursday, that 17 additional Covid-19 fatalities, and 1,704 new infections were recorded in Palestine.

 

Meanwhile, 2,291 patients have recovered during the past 24 hours in Palestine, the minister pointed out in a press update.

 

A total of 122 patients are receiving medical treatment in the intensive care units, including 29 on lung ventilators, according to the Palestinian official.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.