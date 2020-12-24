Palestine sees 17 Covid-19 fatalities, 1,704 new cases

The Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Kailah, announced on Thursday, that 17 additional Covid-19 fatalities, and 1,704 new infections were recorded in Palestine.

Meanwhile, 2,291 patients have recovered during the past 24 hours in Palestine, the minister pointed out in a press update.

A total of 122 patients are receiving medical treatment in the intensive care units, including 29 on lung ventilators, according to the Palestinian official.

Source: Jordan News Agency