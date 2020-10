The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 8 new virus-related fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 498.

In the daily Covid-19 report, the ministry said 506 new Covid-19 cases were also registered, rising the total caseload to 60,164.

Over the past 24 hours, 609 patients have recovered, bringing the cumulative recovery tally to 52,962., added the ministry.

Source: Jordan News Agency