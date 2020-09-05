Palestine: 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 433 infections

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that 5 new coronavirus patients died and 433 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

It said that the new fatalities raised the death toll in Palestine since the outbreak of the pandemic to 198 and the total number of infections to 33,250.

the ministry said that 224 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 26 are in intensive care, including 5 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, education ministry official in the Gaza Strip Mutassem Minawi said that the epidemiological situation in Gaza is not suitable to reopen schools.

He said the ministry was waiting for health conditions to improve based on recommendation by health committees.

A curfew imposed in Gaza as part of government efforts to counter the spread of the pandemic is still in force.

Source: Jordan News Agency