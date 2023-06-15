Over 585,000 Pilgrims Have Arrived in Madinah

The number of pilgrims who arrived through the air and at land ports in Madinah to perform this year’s Hajj 2023 reached 585,932 through Wednesday.

Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, stated in its figures that the total arrivals for Wednesday amounted to 28,531 pilgrims.

The number of pilgrims who departed on Wednesday to the holy sites in Makkah amounted to 471,051 pilgrims, while the number of pilgrims who remained in Madinah until Wednesday reached 114,830 .

Source: Saudi Press Agency