OVER 100 FIXED CORONAVIRUS TESTING SITES TO OPEN SOON: MOH

The Ministry of Health will soon designate over 100 fixed sites for coronavirus testing across the Kingdom, especially in densely-populated areas, Health Ministry Assistant General for Primary Healthcare Ghazi Sharkas said on Thursday.

Speaking to Petra, Sharkas said these testing stations will be based at health districts in the governorates and will be monitored by the ministry to ensure they follow clear sample collection, transportation and testing protocols.

He indicated that the ministry had started to increase epidemiological investigation teams and recruit doctors, nursing staff and lab technicians to expand outreach to contacts and suspected cases.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan