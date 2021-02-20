Orange Jordan, GJU sign agreement to launch digital development club

Orange Jordan and the German Jordanian University (GJU), in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) signed a joint cooperation agreement to establish the “Orange Center for Innovation and Digital Development Club” at the university.

According to a press statement issued by the telecom company on Saturday, the club aims to develop the skills necessary for young people to enhance their employment potential inside and outside the Kingdom.

Under the agreement, signed by Orange Jordan CEO, Terry Marini, and the university’s president, Dr. Manar Fayyad, the university will host the club to provide students with a set of training programs to develop their skills and benefit from trainers specializing in various fields within the Orange Digital Center program, which is headquartered in Amman’s Abdali area.

The club offers free integrated programs, digital manufacturing laboratories, a start-up acceleration program, in addition to an investment fund to finance emerging companies in the Middle East and Africa, according to the statement.

During the signing ceremony, Marini said the club, affiliated with the GJU’s Digital Orange Center, will contribute to benefit the largest number of university students in various parts of the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan will prepare the GIZ-funded facility and will support the training provided to enhance digital education that refines youth skills to increase their chances in the labor market and support them to establish their own projects in line with the market needs, within the framework of the company’s social responsibility, Marini pointed out.

Fayyad, for her part, said this partnership will benefit university students in terms of education, training, and new skills acquisition that will help them start entrepreneurship and projects that serve the community.

Head of the GIZ technical and vocational education projects, Iman Qaraen, said the project will contribute to bridging the gap between learning outcomes and labor market requirements and promoting the idea of student entrepreneurship, which is a GIZ’s key priority in the Kingdom.

GJU will participate in the establishment of the club within the university’s innovation and leadership program, which serves its students and employees in developing their innovative ideas. The program has so far created more than 20 start-up companies, as well as an innovation platform, an innovation laboratory and a technological business incubator.

Source: Jordan News Agency