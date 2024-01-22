Orange Bank & Trust Company Doubles Down on Technology

APPOINTS REDWAN AHMED AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2024 / Orange Bank & Trust Company, the economic engine of New York’s Hudson Valley for more than 131 years, today announced the appointment of Redwan Ahmed as Chief Information Officer. The newly created position of Chief Information Officer reflects the institution’s steadfast commitment to innovation and leadership in embracing new technologies that are competitive with the nation’s largest banks.

"Bridging cutting-edge technologies and old-fashioned service is essential to our ongoing growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Redwan as part of our team," said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "Information technology has been making huge waves within the industry in recent years, and building on our culture of innovation, Redwan’s appointment will further position us and our clients to succeed in today’s data-driven world."

"My core objective as Chief Information Officer is to enhance Orange Bank & Trust Company’s ongoing and extraordinary growth by leveraging more innovative technologies in support of our unmatched commercial lending, business banking and wealth management services," said Ahmed.

Ahmed is a technology industry expert with more than 20 years’ experience advising some of the nation’s largest financial institutions. Over the course of his career, he’s held leadership roles at Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, TD, Accenture and Ernst & Young, where he’s built and led high-performing teams at each organization. Most recently, he was Director of IT at Kearny Bank where he was responsible for all aspects of the existing IT infrastructure and designing and implementing a cloud migration strategy. He has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Fordham University.

Photo:

A link to Redwan Ahmed’s headshot is here. Credit: Orange Bank & Trust Company.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 131 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni AVP/Marketing Office

845-341-5043

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

