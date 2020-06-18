Openbravo Launches New Omnichannel Order Management System

BARCELONA, Spain, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Openbravo, the global cloud-based omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, today announced the launch of Openbravo OMS, an omnichannel order management system. The solution provides single, global view of all inventory so allowing retailers to optimize their fulfillment process by selecting the best shipping locations.

Openbravo OMS key capabilities include global stock visibility and management, and the ability to ship to and from anywhere. The solution also acts as a central repository for order creation, execution and tracking with integrated order reporting and analysis capabilities.

A key strength is its flexible order brokering, which ensures that every order meets each customer’s expectations in the most profitable manner, through a set of configurable business rules that select the best fulfillment locations according to customer preferences and retailer profitability goals.

With customers expecting today greater speed and convenience when it comes to finding and obtaining the products they desire, Openbravo OMS enables physical stores to offer endless aisle services and the capacity to execute omnichannel transactions. Endless aisle provides customers with the opportunity to order products that are either not normally sold in the store or that are currently out of stock, without requiring additional storage or display space in the store. Support to scenarios like ship-to-store, ship-from-store, BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In Store or Click & Collect) or BORIS (Buy Online Return In Store) will also be possible thanks to Openbravo OMS.

The solution works seamlessly with all other Openbravo solutions, such as Openbravo POS and Openbravo WMS. Thanks to its ready-made connectors and a standard commerce API, it also facilitates integration with other systems for effective end-to-end order execution.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the need for retailers to make rapid course adjustments in order to improve their eCommerce automation capabilities and the transformation of their physical stores for a variety of omnichannel scenarios. Openbravo OMS helps retailers to achieve that by breaking down the channel silos that lead to inefficient, disconnected order processes, and do that more easily with a solution that can be implemented rapidly,” said Marco de Vries, CEO of Openbravo.

Openbravo OMS is already available to all Openbravo customers and it lies at the core of the Openbravo Unified Commerce Hub, a ready-to-go and pay-per-use solution that helps retailers accelerate their move to omnichannel retail in a matter of weeks, thanks to the partnership of Openbravo and Adyen, the market-leading solution for frictionless payments across online, mobile and in-store channels.

