ONLINE WEDDING CONTRACTS EASE CORONAVIRUS BLUES

Marriage applications were suspended in mid-March when the coronavirus crisis started, but after online permissions were granted to apply for marriage online, a total of 7,190 marriages registered in Sharia courts all around the Kingdom, took place through June.

The Supreme Judge Department’s Spokesperson Ashraf Al Omari said that 3,640 marriage contracts were registered before March 17 while work was still ongoing before the lockdown.

From March 17 until the end of the month, no marriage contracts were registered due to the lockdown that the government imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, Omari said, noting that at the end of April, applications for marriage were allowed online, allowing physical meetings only for the betrothed, the parents, the contractor and the witnesses.

The service provided at home by the court’s marriage officers continued throughout May, heeding preventive and health measures, the spokesperson said, noting that once work partially returned at Sharia courts the number of marriage contracts increased, but remained under the usual average.

Under normal circumstances, Omari said that marriage contracts reach 5,500 monthly, but have dropped this year to almost half due to the exceptional circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

As of June, the courts have returned to work in full capacity as per the instructions of going back to work that the government circulated on public institutions, he concluded.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan