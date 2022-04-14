ONE swiss bank opens office in Dubai

14 April 2022

ONE swiss bank expands its activities in the GCC and

makes the opening of its office in Dubai official

ONE swiss bank SA (ONE) is pleased to announce that the acquisition of Falcon Private Wealth Ltd (FPW) has been successfully executed on 29 November 2021. FPW is now a subsidiary of ONE and has been renamed ONE swiss private wealth Ltd* (OSPW). ONE has chosen to communicate now after having taken the time to set up the appropriate structure.

OSPW has been committed to serving its clients in the Middle East and abroad since 2009. Thanks to its boutique size and the agile mindset of its multidisciplinary and multicultural teams, it is able to provide unique and transparent portfolio management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and their families, family offices and institutional clients.

“Coming together with ONE enables us to confidently look to the future. We will continue to serve our clients with the same dedication and professionalism, and to offer them the very best services, including access to ONE’s proprietary quantitative management and portfolio insurance services provided since 1993 to top-ranking institutional investors”, comments Zafar Khan, CEO of ONE swiss private wealth Ltd.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX, ONE is the result of a series of successful mergers. The Bank is a blend of private banking tradition and entrepreneurial spirit in a people-focused structure offering asset management and wealth management services to private and institutional clients. With offices in Geneva, Lugano, Zurich and now Dubai, the Bank manages around CHF 5 billion in assets.

ONE’s commitment to the region echoes the bank’s strategy to expand its international presence and access fast-growing markets. It also reflects its confidence in the region’s economic growth and stability, and in the future of the UAE as a regional and international centre of economic prosperity and business opportunities as Grégoire Pennone, ONE swiss bank’s CEO explains: “This local presence brings us closer to our clients in terms of geographical and cultural proximity and help us to provide them with bespoke investment solutions. We are one of the few Swiss private banks that offer in-depth knowhow in the regional fixed income and equity market and provide direct access to the UAE stock market and new public offerings in the region with Lombard lending facilities.”

Yann Mrazek, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OSPW & Managing Partner at M/HQ adds: “We see a clear similarity in the values that define the Swiss and Dubai financial industries: excellence, stability, discretion and professionalism, to name but a few. Driven by the same values and the desire to achieve a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation, ONE works tirelessly to offer a new experience in private banking.”

* ONE swiss private wealth is an international wealth and asset management firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) operating under a 3c licence and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

