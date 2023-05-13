On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince Crowns Al Hilal with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Cup 2022/2023

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, crowned Al Hilal football team with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Cup for 2022/2023.

This came after the final match that brought Al Hilal and Al-Wehda teams together at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.

Upon his arrival at the venue, HRH the Crown Prince was received by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports; Deputy Minister of Sports, Badr Al-Qadi, and President of the Saudi Football Association Yasser Almisehal.

After HRH the Crown Prince took his place on the central podium, the national anthem was played.

Following the match, which ended in favor of Al Hilal team by a penalty shootout, with a score of 7-6, HRH the Crown Prince shook hands with the match referee and members of the two teams.

The match was attended by Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Khalid bin Saad bin Fahd; Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed bin Abdullah; Prince Nawaf bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz; Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Dr. Bandar bin Salman bin Mohammed; Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz; Prince Khalid bin Thunayan bin Mohammed; Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor at the Royal Court; Prince Abdurrahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz; Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdullah; Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Jalawil; Prince Nawaf bin Saad bin Abdullah; Prince Dr. Saud bin Abdullah bin Mohammed; Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Abdullah; Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Saad; Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz; Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Mohammed bin Faisal bin Saud; Prince Mohammed bin Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh region; Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; Prince Faisal bin Mohammed bin Saad, Assistant Undersecretary of the Principality of Makkah Al-Mukarramah region for Rights; Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Mansour, Governor of Jeddah; Prince Saad bin Turki bin Fahd; Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Eastern region, and Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee; Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Mishaal bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Muhammad, and a number of other Princes.

The match was also attended by Véron Mosengo-Omba, CAF General Secretary; Mamoutou, the President of the Football Association of Mali; Husain Ali Al-Musallam, President of the International Swimming Federation; Ahmad Oqla Al-Anzi, the Vice-President of the Kuwait Football Association, and Salah Issa Al-Qinai, the Secretary-General of the Kuwait Football Association.

Source: Saudi Press Agency