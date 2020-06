Amman, In Oman, 1,067 new cases were registered over the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 19,954, according to the Health Ministry.

The Gulf country also confirmed five additional fatalities, bringing the death tally to 89, the Oman News Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying.

To date, a total of 6,632 cases have recovered from the virus, it said, adding 92 patients are still receiving intensive treatment.

