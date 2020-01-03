Oil prices surge as US confirms that Iran’s top commander was killed in airstrike
Oil prices rocketed during Asia hours, following confirmation by the Pentagon that Iran’s top commander was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.
The U.S. military took the “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani,” a statement by the U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday night. It was a directive from the U.S. president, the DOD said.
Prices surged as high as 4 per cent in the morning, before paring those gains.
Source: Jordan News Agency