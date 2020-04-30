Oil derivatives prices lowered for May, announces government committee

Amman, The government’s oil products pricing committee has decided on Thursday, to reduce the prices of oil derivatives for May.



This decision came during the committee’s monthly meeting to set the prices of selling oil derivatives locally for the period 1-31 May.



According to the committee’s decision, the selling price of 90-octane gasoline during May fell by 75 fils to 550 fils per liter instead of 625 fils per liter, the price of 95-octane gasoline plunged by 75 fils to 765 fils per liter instead of 840 fils per liter.



The price of the gas cylinder remained at 7 dinars per cylinder, which is the price of the fixed cylinder since December 2015.

Source: Jordan News Agency