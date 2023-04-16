OIC Welcomes Prisoner Exchange Operation in Yemen

The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed a prisoner exchange operation between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

In these days of the blessed month of Ramadan, the OIC Secretary General, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, welcomed this significant humanitarian initiative, saying it would give returning detainees, their families in particular, and the Yemeni people in general, hope.

He also expressed appreciation for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts in this operation, hailing the mediation efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Omani authorities. He expressed the hope that the operation of exchanging prisoners and detainees would help to give the peace efforts in Yemen a new impetus.

Source: Saudi Press Agency