OIC to Hold Urgent Meeting to Discuss Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Secretariat General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tomorrow will hold an urgent meeting at its headquarters in Jeddah for representatives of the executive committee to discuss the ongoing Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha will tackle the dangerous developments happening at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, in general, as well as the continuous Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territory.

The meeting is held at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Source: Saudi Press Agency