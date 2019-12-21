OIC condemns Brazil’s decision to open commercial office in Jerusalem

Amman, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Brazil’s decision to open a commercial office in occupied Jerusalem.

The organization said on its website that the move is contrary to the principles of international law and the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, especially Resolution No. 478, which urges countries that have established diplomatic missions in Jerusalem to withdraw these missions from the Holy City.

The pan-Muslim organization expressed its deep regret that the Brazilian government changed its historical positions which have long underlined commitment to international law and supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, calling on the south American nation to reverse this step, which is biased to the Israeli occupation and its illegal policies aimed at undermining the legal and historical status of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Source: Jordan News Agency