Advisor to HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met today with Director of the Center on International Cooperation at the University of New York Sarah Cliffe, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed development and mediation efforts in Afghanistan and the African continent.

Source: Qatar News Agency